Prince Harry includes a sweet tribute to Meghan Markle in his latest video message

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been keeping busy during lockdown, volunteering to deliver meals to the critically ill in the Los Angeles area and calling charities to show their support during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meghan also made a surprise Zoom call praising the Felix Project and Harry released a video talking about how ‘life has changed’.

And now the Duke of Sussex has posted another video message, this time for charity OnSide Youth zones, in which he has paid a sweet tribute to Meghan.

Talking to the camera, Harry says: ‘Hi guys, just a few months ago we were all together at the OnSide Youth Zones Awards and wow, what a night that was. I remember meeting so many incredible people and hearing your stories, stories of strength, determination, resilience – but ultimately, of courage.

‘And as I said on that night, and I will repeat it again, hats off to every single one of you – for surviving, but also for thriving.’

It echoes a conversation that Meghan had with journalist Tom Bradby during an interview for the documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which was aired in September last year.

The emotional conversation turned to Meghan’s wellbeing, and asked about her experience as a royal in the spotlight she said: ‘I’ve said for a long time to H – that’s what I call him – it’s not enough to just survive something, right? That’s not the point of life. You’ve got to thrive, you’ve got to feel happy.’

During the same interview, the Duchess of Sussex also told Bradby that she was ‘not okay’ following the onslaught of negative press she received in the media.

However, just a few months later the couple revealed that they would be stepping down as senior royals and moved to Canada, later California, where they are reportedly enjoying spending time with their son, Archie Harrison, who turned one earlier this month.