Did Prince Harry just hint that he’s moving back to the UK?

From the moment that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games at the weekend, the world has been watching their every move and fans have enjoyed seeing the couple in the spotlight once again. Whether it’s Meghan’s impeccable style or the sweet moment that they shared on stage, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been making waves with their first joint trip back to Europe since moving to the US in 2020.

Shortly after announcing that they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family over two years ago, Harry and Meghan relocated to the US and have settled in the seaside town of Montecito in Santa Barbara, California. They have since spoken about the move, saying they are ‘thriving’ since leaving the UK and enjoying a quiet life with their two children, Archie Harrison, 2, and Lilibet Diana, 10 months.

During their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were filmed at their home in the States and were seen enjoying their more laid back lives, inviting the chat show host into their chicken coop and talking about their more ‘down to basics’ life.

However, many are now wondering if the couple will return to the UK in the future following Harry’s comments during an interview with Hoda Kotb on the Today Show.

The Prince was talking about his life in the US, when he told the host: ‘Home for me now is, for the time being, it’s in the States. And it really feels that way as well.

‘We’ve been welcomed with open arms and we’ve got such a great community up in Santa Barbara.’

Fans were quick to point out that Harry said ‘for the time being’, sparking speculation that the Sussexes may be planning to head back one day.

Could we see the family of four making their way back to the UK?

Only time will tell!