The hidden details you might have missed in Meghan Markle’s white Valentino outfit

How chic did the Duchess of Sussex look?

Ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Netherlands last weekend, we can’t stop thinking about Meghan Markle’s outfits. The royal couple were there for the Invictus Games 2022, and the Duchess made sure to pull out all the stops when it came to her looks.

From her white mini dress to her stylish boucle jacket, Meghan looked the picture of sophistication, and there was one outfit in particular that caught our eye. Which one? The white Valentino suit, of course.

The Duchess paired the striking designer two piece with a matching white crossbody bag, also by Valentino. However, it was the rest of her accessories that had royal fans talking.

Meghan wore a pair of Aquazzura heels that you might have seen before. That’s right, they are the exact heels that the royal wore at her wedding reception with Prince Harry four years ago. The royal also appeared to be wearing her Cartier wedding earrings and a gold Cartier watch, which many believe is the same one that once belonged to Princess Diana. How sweet?

Meghan finished off her accessories with a pendant necklace by Sophie Lis and a hand chain by Catbird. The Duchess has been spotted wearing this Brooklyn-based jewellery brand before, and we are obsessed with her latest piece.

Kitten Mitten Hand Chain, £235 | Catbird

Catbird’s newest hand bracelet is simply stunning. They’ve adapted the shape of their retired Star Crossed Hand Bracelet, and added a touch of drape to gracefully accentuate the wrist. Delicate yet sturdy, the Kitten Mitten is built to last. View Deal

If you don’t manage to get your hands on the bracelet before it sells out, we’ve found an amazing alternative that would pair beautifully with a wide range of looks this Spring.

Lili Claspe Anais Hand Chain, £65 | Revolve

This 14k gold-plated brass hand chain looks super similar to Meghan’s bracelet. It has a lobster clasp closure and white cubic zirconia bezel detail. View Deal

The suit itself also carried a symbolic meaning. The colour white represents purity and during Easter, it also symbolises the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The perfect outfit for Easter weekend, don’t you think?

If you loved Meghan’s look as much as we did, don’t forget to check out our guides to Meghan Markle’s favourite fashion brands and beauty products for lots of royal inspiration. Don’t say we don’t treat you…