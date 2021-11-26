A second Harry and Meghan Oprah interview could ‘push royals to breaking point’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s interview with US chat show host Oprah aired in the spring, and it caused headlines across the globe.

In the candid chat, the Duke of Sussex opened up about his relationship with his father, Prince Charles, and Meghan spoke about how constant scrutiny from the British press impacted her mental health.

Since the interview, Harry announced that he is releasing a memoir next year and Meghan recently appeared on The Ellen Show, talking to host Ellen DeGeneres about everything from Thanksgiving plans to the couple’s two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Now, a royal expert has spoken about how a second highly publicised interview could impact the royal family if the couple choose to do another.

Shop Meghan Markle’s favourite trainers

VEJA Marlin V-Knit low-top sneakers, was £150 , now £90 (-40% off)

Named after one of the fastest fishes in the ocean, the Marlin sneakers from VEJA are made in Brazil with breathable knit uppers and flexible mesh lining, both crafted from 100% recycled plastic bottles. This pair is made for road running, working with the body’s movement to provide extra support. View Deal

Biographer Duncan Larcombe told Closer: ‘Harry and Meghan have caused chaos and I suspect there’s no stopping them. I can totally see more of these high-profile, Hollywood-style interviews with A-list TV hosts happening.

Videos you may like:

‘Especially if there’s lots of money being offered for it. Harry will need a promotion for his memoir, due to be released next autumn, too. Another Oprah interview, if it’s anything like the last, would surely push the royals to breaking point.’

Harry and Meghan have not yet commented on whether or not they will be talking to Oprah again for a second interview.