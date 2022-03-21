Body language expert says this gesture proves the ‘tide has turned’ with Harry and Meghan

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world when they announced that they would be stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have since moved overseas and settled in the US with their two young children, Archie and Lilibet, and are focusing their efforts on a number of different projects – from podcasts to Netflix shows.

While the couple revealed they are ‘thriving’ since moving away from the monarchy, body language expert Judi James told the Mirror that one gesture in particular which was caught on camera indicates that the ‘tide has turned’ with Harry and Meghan.

Last year, the couple courted controversy with their tell-all interview with US talkshow host, Oprah Winfrey. They spoke about the struggles they faced during their time in the royal family, from intense media scrutiny to their relationships with fellow royals.

However, Judi James believes that their non-verbal signs during the segment were very revealing, showing the Duchess as ‘confident’ and the Prince as ‘less self-assured’ – which she claims hasn’t always been the case.

She said: ‘I think when Meghan came to the UK, Harry very much saw himself in the role of overly protective husband that knew that all hell was going to break lose in terms of press and public interest, and was desperate to protect her – albeit that she presented herself as a very confident woman.

‘But I think the tide has completely changed looking at the Oprah Winfrey clip.’

The expert claims that when ‘he’s got his hand on the chair and she’s placed her hand on top’, it is a ‘maternal looking gesture’ which indicates ‘reassurance and allows him to feed off her confidence.’

She added: ‘Meghan is just sitting there looking very demure, very regal I would say, very elegant… she’s got that super self-controlled, confident image going on here.’

However, Harry appeared ‘much less self-assured’ and ‘awkward’, with Judi saying: ‘He looks way more guarded and a lot more uncomfortable and very much in need of that hand clasp that he’s getting from Meghan.’

