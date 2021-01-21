Royally-approved nanny shares an important list of homeschooling activities

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have always been very open about how they choose to parent their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revealed that they use the ‘chat sofa’ to discipline their little ones, and Kate is reportedly ‘not afraid’ to go against this royal tradition.

The couple also spoke about the experience of homeschooling since the initial lockdown early last year, explaining that they have not only been incorporating baking and spider sandwiches into their daily routine, but they have also been cutting the young royals’ hair.

While the Cambridges are known to be hands on parents, they also enlist the help of a Norland nanny, who has some strict rules for George, Charlotte and Louis.

The ‘supernanny’, Maria Borrallo, helps to take care of the siblings and honed her skills at Norland College, a prestigious nanny training school in Bath.

Now, another Norland nanny, Louenne Hood, has revealed that there is an important checklist for parents who homeschool their children, and it aims to provide little ones with day-to-day goals and ‘missions’. At the end of the day, the children receive a reward when all their tasks are completed.

Through her app, The Nanny In Your Pocket, she provides an example of what could be included on the list:

Homeschooling Day

1. Breakfast

2. Brush teeth

2. 10 pages of your book

4. Walk to the park

5. 20 minutes of maths

6. Playdough

7. Lunch

8. Quiet time

9. Paint outside

10. 20 minutes science book

11. Puzzle

12. Kids art hub drawing

13. Go for a scoot

14. Complete your lego car

15. Dinner

The childcare expert told Express.co.uk: ‘There is no denying that parenting can be hard at times, particularly when you are sleep deprived and with often confusing and conflicting advice out there.

‘I wanted to combine all the tips and tricks I’ve learnt over the years and put into one, easy-to-access place.

‘Wherever you are or whenever you need, I’ll be in your pocket armed with reassuring information and advice to help you through your parenting journey.’

Considering that many parents in the UK are currently homeschooling their children, we’re sure this list will come in very handy.