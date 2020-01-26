Meghan Markle has reportedly ‘given up bid to become British citizen’

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would be stepping back from their roles as ‘senior royals’, they also revealed that they intend to split their time between the UK and Canada.

Shortly after the news broke, Meghan flew overseas to be with the couple’s son, baby Archie Harrison, and following some official royal business Harry joined his family.

During a heartfelt speech about his resignation, Harry addressed the move, saying: ‘What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you… I will continue to be the same man who holds his country dear and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities and military communities that are so important to me.’

However, a source has now claimed that Meghan has ‘given up her bid to become British citizen’.

The Duchess of Sussex started the lengthy citizenship process after marrying Harry in 2018, but due to strict immigration rules she will not be able to live outside of the UK for more than 90 days and still carry out an application.

A Government source told The Sun that the couple’s latest move could throw into question a ‘strong commitment to the UK and an intention to live here.’

According to officials, after five years in the UK Meghan could get indefinite leave to remain before starting her bid for citizenship, but must not have left the UK for more than 270 in the three years before applying for it (which can be spread over the three years, but must include 90 days in the last year).

Westkin Associates senior immigration lawyer Michael Marziano told The Sun: ‘The US citizen has to be living in the UK with the British partner when the application to extend the partner visa is made.

‘They must intend to continue to live together permanently in the UK.

‘If there has been any period throughout the first two and a half years where they have not lived together in the UK, Government guidance states there must be good reason for this.

‘It must be consistent with their continued intention to live in the UK permanently.’