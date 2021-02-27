Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Some happy news to report: Lady Gaga’s missing dogs have been found and returned to the singer’s representatives safely.

French bulldogs Gustav and Koji were stolen earlier this week when Lady Gaga‘s dog walker and friend Ryan Fischer was shot in the chest in Los Angeles.

The LAPD has now confirmed via the Associated Press that Gustav and Koji have been found safe, and were handed into an LA police station by a woman who appears to be ‘uninvolved and unassociated’ with the armed robbery.

Fischer is said to be in a stable condition, with a full recovery expected.

Prior to the dogs being found, a ‘devastated’ Lady Gaga had offered a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her pets on Twitter, writing: ‘My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return.

‘If you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero.’

Fischer was walking three of Lady Gaga’s dogs – Gustav, Koji and Miss Asia – when a car pulled up alongside him, and the men inside it demanded he hand over the animals.

All three dogs were initially stolen, but Miss Asia ran away and was later found safely by LAPD and returned to Lady Gaga’s representatives.

According to police, Mr Fischer was shot when he attempted to fight off the armed robbers. A bystander called an ambulance, and the dog walker was later taken to hospital.

Lady Gaga is currently in Rome working on Sir Ridley Scott’s film about the Gucci dynasty.

In a statement released by Ryan Fischer’s family, they praised the “extraordinary care” that the 30-year-old was receiving from nurses and doctors.

They added: “Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset. Ryan loves Gustav and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does.”

We wish Fischer a speedy recovery, and hope that Lady Gaga, Gustav, Koji, and Miss Asia can be reunited again soon.