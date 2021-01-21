Lady Gaga’s not-so-subtle peace accessory was the toast of the internet

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Yesterday was a historical day for America, as President Trump (begrudgingly) stepped down and President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were finally sworn in.

It was a big day at Capitol Hill, with former presidents, politicians and celebrities gathering together for the inauguration. One such celeb was the one and only Lady Gaga, who was called upon to sing the National Anthem, and very nearly stole the show.

She stepped out in couture (of course), in a slightly more demure than usual custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown, designed by Daniel Roseberry. It consisted of a fitted jacket in navy cashmere and skirt in washed red silk faille with a gilded dove of peace brooch.

Creative Daniel Roseberry commented: ‘As an American living in Paris, this ensemble is a love letter to the country I miss so dearly and to a performer whose artistry I have so long admired. Maison Schiaparelli is honoured to have this chance to dress the iconic Lady Gaga on this historic Inauguration Day. God Bless Lady Gaga and God Bless America.’

Gaga being Gaga, her not-so-subtle nod to peace, by way of her gigantic brooch, naturally caught the eye of Twitter users and made for some pretty brilliant tweets.

The singer herself took to the social media platform to explain the symbolism behind her choice of jewellery, saying, ‘A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other.’

In a separate tweet, she explained, ‘My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly.’