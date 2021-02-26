Lady Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward to find her stolen dogs after her dog walker was shot

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It was confirmed this week that two of Lady Gaga’s dogs have been stolen, with a $500,000 reward now offered to anyone who can return them.

The 34-year-old singer songwriter is currently in Rome working on a Ridley Scott film, and while she has been on location, two of her French bulldogs were stolen back in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

According to reports, a male suspect shot Lady Gaga‘s dog walker named as Ryan Fischer with a semi-automatic handgun on Wednesday night, before stealing two of her dogs, Koji and Gustav.

Her third dog, Miss Asia, appeared to run away and has been found by police.

The victim, thought to be Fischer, is in an unknown condition, but Los Angeles Police has since confirmed to the BBC that he has been transported to hospital.

The Academy Award winner is reported to be ‘devastated’, offering half a million dollars as a reward for the return of her dogs, while the FBI is said to be investigating ‘political motives’.

Lady Gaga’s press representative has asked anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the dogs to come forward and email KojiandGustav@gmail.com with details.

Our thoughts are with Lady Gaga.

We will continue to update this story.