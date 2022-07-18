Kate Moss stars in Zara’s new campaign

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Supermodel Kate Moss has starred in campaigns for some of the world’s most high-end designers, including Chanel, Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent. But, the Croydon born lass doesn’t shy away from high-street stores either – remember those Topshop collections she designed that had noughties teens queuing round the block?

Well, the iconic model and style-setter is back with a smoking hot campaign for Zara. The Spanish retailer has just released the first drop of their capsule collection in collaboration with the French fashion editor Emmanuelle Alt and Mossy can be spotted in some great looks from it.

Photographed by legendary fashion photographer David Sim, Kate is seen in a number of glamorous evening looks. The first drop, entitled ‘Into the Night‘, features silky camisole dresses, a fringed jacket, tailored blazers and a lot of rhinestones.

Zara describe the collection as being “inspired by the Parisian night” and of being “comprised of timeless clothes to create a sophisticated basic wardrobe for special occasions.” As with any item of clothing associated with Kate Moss, word is that the pieces are selling fast.

The £99.99 silver camisole dress, which Kate is pictured wearing in the campaign with a black fringed jacket, is reminiscent of one the model’s most loved looks: a sheer silver slip dress she wore in the 1990s.

In another shot, the 48-year-old clutches a tailored white blazer around her, over an asymmetric metallic silver mini dress. As well as having drawn on Alt’s signature love of minimalism and monochrome styling, the collection also feels very Kate Moss approved.

As well as being one of the best known British models ever, Kate Moss has long been a fashion icon, with fans keen to copy her style. From festival fashion looks to extravagant birthday dressing, Kate knows how to make an impact…in a classic cool and laid back way, of course.

Her 19-year-old daughter, Lila Moss, has followed in her footsteps by modelling for British Vogue and walking the runway.

Speaking to British Vogue, Lila – who was signed to her mother’s modelling agency, Kate Moss Agency, and landed her first campaign with Marc Jacobs at 15 – said: “My mum always put me off [modelling]. She was always like, ‘If you wanna do it, you can, but I wouldn’t recommend it.’

Lila also spoke about how she shares clothes with her famous mother: “In the last three or four years, I’ve realised that her style is actually really cool. I’m having to admit it now. She doesn’t have a good trackies selection. She only has pyjamas. She probably would hate me saying that. She doesn’t want anyone to know she wears trackies.”

We’d bet Kate Moss makes those trackies look pretty cool though.