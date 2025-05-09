Zara taps Twiggy, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and 46 more supermodels for a big 50th birthday celebration
We're certainly feeling the love
A bottle of champagne (if we’re lucky) and dinner at our favourite restaurant is how many of us celebrate a big birthday, but not Zara. The high-street giant has found a much grander way to commemorate its big 50th, and it includes not one, not ten, but fifty of the world's most famous supermodels.
Included in the long list of icons are: Twiggy, Naomi Campbell, Joan Smalls, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford—take a breath—Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima, Precious Lee, Amelia Gray, and many more famous faces who have graced the catwalks of the world's biggest brands.
In true model style, the party (aka campaign) took place on set, with world-renowned photographer Steven Meisel capturing the fashion icons singing away to Donna Summer’s I Feel Love. And, no surprise, they were all swathed in Zara pieces. Although you may notice there's a distinct lack of colour.
Instead, each supermodel was dressed by Karl Templer in minimalist monochrome looks, proving yet again the enduring allure of a LBD (little black dress), chic white shirts and a sharp blazer. Understated elegance was clearly the dress code and is, in turn, the core focus of Zara’s new corresponding collection. Workwear dressing is about to get a whole lot easier.
Plus, as with any good birthday, a good deal of nostalgia is included in Zara’s 50th campaign. Launching on 9th May 2025, precisely 50 years to the day that the first Zara store opened in A Coruña, Galicia, Spain, the celebration is solid proof of how far the brand has come since its beginnings. Time to raise a glass.
Shop Zara's 50th anniversary collection
Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features.
