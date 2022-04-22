Kate Moss tried to put daughter Lila off of modelling

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

But Lila too was "protective" of her supermodel mum

Kate Moss boasts an impressive career at the helm of the fashion industry, which spans over three decades.

However, the 48-year-old supermodel wasn’t fond of the idea of her daughter Lila, 19, following in her footsteps.

Speaking to British Vogue, Lila – who was signed to her mother’s modelling agency, Kate Moss Agency, and landed her first campaign with Marc Jacobs at 15 – said: “My mum always put me off [modelling]. She was always like, ‘If you wanna do it, you can, but I wouldn’t recommend it.’

“When I was younger she was scared that I’d fall into the same trap, I think.”

But Lila is used to the attention, which she witnessed first hand being side by side with her mum, and believes she has learnt how to cope with all aspects of fame.

She continued: “I’ve seen it first-hand, so I’m much more able to cope with it. I’ve had to say no to people. But I’m always nice!”

While Kate is only wants the best for her daughter and is wary of her safety, Lila is also “protective” over her parent. She recalled days when she was a child being papped when out with Kate, or friends would question her on the fashion icon.

She said: “[Lila was eight] when I realised the paparazzi thing, that they were interested in her, for some reason. Then I went to secondary school and everyone was like, ‘Oh, your mum’s Kate Moss!’ You don’t really have a filter when you’re that young and I was like. ‘How do you know who she is? She’s old! She’s old and boring!’

“I was quite protective over my mum. All my mum’s friends say that I was so scary as a child. I was quite serious. But also, I would always copy her. She would always have her head down and not look at the camera, so I’d always put my head down and not look at the camera. I still do it.”

Despite slamming Kate as “old and boring” when she was younger, she has grown to appreciate her mum, and her style, more now she is older, as the two even share clothes, with Lila lending Kate’s Chanel handbags and YSL coats, while Kate opts for Lila’s loungewear.

“In the last three or four years, I’ve realised that her style is actually really cool. I’m having to admit it now. She doesn’t have a good trackies selection. She only has pyjamas. She probably would hate me saying that. She doesn’t want anyone to know she wears trackies”, mused Lila.