Kate Moss just wore the boldest blazer for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We're obsessed with the supermodel's outfit...

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations were in full swing this weekend, with plenty of exciting events to mark the occasion. On Thursday, the royal family kicked things off with the Trooping the Colour parade, before the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Friday.

However, it was Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant that stole the show, with lots of famous faces joining in on the celebrations.

Double-decker buses took to the streets of London, with each one representing a 10-year period of the Queen’s reign, and the ’90s bus was not to be missed.

Kate Moss could be seen waving and dancing from the top of the bus, joined by Charlotte Tilbury (the weekend’s official beauty sponsor), and it’s safe to say that we are obsessed with her outfit.

Video you may like:

The supermodel sported a vintage John Galliano Union Jack blazer, paired with a black satin dress and bright red heels by Vivienne Westwood.

This is not the first time that Kate Moss has been spotted in the statement blazer. In fact, it was originally worn by the supermodel as she walked the Paris runway for John Galliano’s Spring 1993 collection.

The collection paid tribute to British fashion history, which makes the blazer the perfect piece to wear for the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Kate’s hairstylist and friend, Sam McKnight, was also in attendance, and shared all the details on how he created the supermodel’s loose waves.

“I always start by blow drying Kate’s hair upside down. It gives the perfect amount of volume,” he revealed. “Whilst it was still warm we twisted it up into a topknot on top of her head and we left it whilst she got her makeup done.”

“Then we took it out, gave it a shake and I added a little more wave with a curling tong where it was needed. Kate’s got incredible hair so it’s really just about enhancing.”

Sam also shared some of his go-to products. “I always use Modern Hairspray Styling Mist whilst heat styling – it gives all day hold, shine and has heat protection so multi purpose.”

“I backcombed the roots just a little at the crown, misting Easy-Up Do in first to change and add to the texture of your hair. It gives your hair body, hold and bite.”

“And of course, we had to finish with a little nod to the Queen with some blue, red and white flowers pinned on one side.”

There you have it.