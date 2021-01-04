How Kate Middleton’s parenting indicates that she’s a ‘mother first and Duchess second’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are very open when it comes to talking about their parenting techniques, and they recently revealed that that they use ‘the chat sofa’ to discipline their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Experts have also weighed in on how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ensure their children have freedom and privacy despite growing up in the spotlight.

But when it comes to Kate’s parenting, she is reportedly ‘no pushover’ and has a more hands-off approach to encourage independence in the little royals. She isn’t afraid to go against royal parenting traditions and she is ‘not shy of laughing, grinning, and dancing with her family at royal appearances’, which is unusual for members of the family.

As third, fourth and fifth in line to the throne, George, Charlotte and Louis must adhere to many royal rules, and are often given strict rules by their nanny.

However, parenting expert Cai Graham spoke to Express.co.uk about Kate’s ability to keep her cool when in public with her three children.

The professional said: ‘She’s a mother first and a Duchess second. When her children become overly excitable, Kate does not shy away from reprimanding her children in public.

‘Without any drama Kate calmly makes eye contact with her children and reminds them, I can only presume, how best to settle down.

‘Kate is able to take swift action without overreacting. A quick talking to shows ‘mum means business’. It is all that is required to help her children regain their composure.’

She added that Kate is excellent at ‘reassuring’ her little ones, and is always there to comfort them when they feel overwhelmed.

She continued: ‘When emotions are highly charged, confrontation and discipline are not necessarily the right course of action. Again, Kate comes down to her children’s level, or scoops them up with a hug and lets them know she is close by.’

How sweet!