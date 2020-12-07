How William and Kate ensure that George, Charlotte and Louis have freedom and privacy

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have often spoken openly about parenting their three children, revealing that they use the ‘chat sofa’ to discipline the little royals and experts have also weighed in on their parenting techniques, with one asserting that Kate is a ‘hands off’ mum and others claiming that she is going against royal traditions in order to encourage her sons and daughter to be more independent.

Earlier this year the Duchess of Cambridge also spoke about becoming a mother for the first time during an interview with Giovanna Fletcher on her podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby. She talked about the ‘slightly terrifying’ experience of the press taking her photograph outside the Lindo Wing in 2013 after giving birth to her eldest son, Prince George, explaining that she while she was ‘really conscious that this was something that everyone was excited about’ she also had ‘mixed emotions’.

However, William and Kate are ensuring that their three children have the privacy and freedom that they need, despite growing up in the spotlight.

Zoe Bonser, Show Director at The Baby Show, told Express.co.uk: ‘Kate generally seems to be commended as a great and inspirational mum. She promotes that children deserve time, attention and love from their parents.

‘She advocates that children should speak about their feelings, be taught kindness, respect and honesty and greatly values the importance of hugs.’

According to the expert, the Duchess takes official portraits of George, Charlotte and Louis in order to ‘use her artistic skills’ – but also to retain ‘freedom and power over what is used in public’.

