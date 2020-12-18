Kate Middleton is ‘no pushover’ at home according to sources

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are the most talked-about family in the world, making viral news for everything from Kate and William’s role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic to Prince George’s recent birthday photographs.

And with The Crown season four coming out earlier last month, the Duke of Cambridge has hit the headlines with the 38-year-old reportedly feeling ‘that both his parents are being exploited and being presented in a false, simplistic way to make money.’

It was the Duchess of Cambridge that made the most news this past week however as a source revealed what Kate Middleton is really like behind closed doors. And according to them, she’s very relaxed, but no pushover.

Opening up about how Kate is ‘very chilled at home’, the source explained: ‘It’s a normal, busy family home with kids running around and knocking things over. There’s no airs and graces.

‘When you see her behind closed doors with the children, she’s a very confident mom, and she’s no pushover. The children get told off if they act up.’

The source continued: ‘There are no blow-dries – it’s always hair up in a ponytail. She’s either in her gym clothes, or a dress and sneakers, very little makeup, apologising as she’s late for the school run before dashing off. It’s the life of a working mum with three young children – just a different sort of day job to most.’

Like we needed a reason to love Kate Middleton more!