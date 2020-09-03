Prince William and Kate Middleton are relocating imminently for the sake of their children

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, and while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s cheeky grin to Prince Louis‘ love of cuddling, these toddlers never fail to make news, with the whole family spending lockdown in their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk.

The Cambridges have been residing in Norfolk since February, recently journeying up to Balmoral, Scotland, to visit the Queen before the school term starts.

Now however, with Princess Charlotte entering into year 1 and Prince George starting year 3 at Thomas’s Battersea on 7 September, the family of five is set to relocate to their London home imminently.

This way, the children will be near school and the Duke and Duchess can continue to undergo their royal duties.

The Cambridges’ London residence, Kensington Palace’s ‘Apartment 1A’ made news last month as experts explained what it’s really like inside the four-story mansion.

It’s apparently complete with a walled garden, an elevator, a gym, five reception rooms, nine staff bedrooms, multiple drawing rooms and even a luggage room.

We hope the Cambridges have a good move!