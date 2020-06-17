Prince Louis has a sweet way of letting William and Kate know what he wants for dinner

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are always sharing sweet stories about their children – whether it’s how Prince George is keeping the Queen entertained during lockdown or Princess Charlotte’s favourite (fancy) snack.

And it’s no different with their youngest, Prince Louis. The little royal has recently been interrupting important Zoom calls and trying to get involved with creating spider sandwiches alongside his older siblings.

The Duchess of Cambridge has often spoken about the tiny tot’s love for national treasure, Mary Berry. Louis’ first words were, in fact, ‘Mary’, as Kate once revealed to her: ‘Because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf [so] the children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your books and he would say, “That’s Mary Berry”.’

It seems that the baking royalty has had quite the impact on little Louis, as he apparently also likes to point to her recipes to let William and Kate know what he fancies for dinner.

An insider told Fabulous: ‘Prince Louis likes nothing better than to check on Mary Berry cookbooks.

‘He loves the pictures, points out all the things he wants to eat, with The Very Chocolate Cake, Plum Crumble seeming to be hot favourites, and fruit scones being a must.

‘Whenever he sees Mary on the television, he whoops and claps his hands.’

Kate also revealed that one of her royal traditions is using Mary’s recipes for her children’s birthday cakes, explaining during BBC One’s A Berry Royal Christmas last year: ‘I love making the cake. It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.’

William reportedly finds Louis’ fascination ‘hilarious’ and Mary herself is ‘delighted’ that the Cambridges enjoy her cookbooks.

How sweet!