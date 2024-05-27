Jennifer Lopez has issued a "friendly reminder" following speculation around her marriage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have had a difficult few weeks - finding themselves at the centre of speculation and plagued by “divorce” rumours.

The A-list couple first dated in the early noughties, rekindling their relationship back in 2021, and going on to tie the knot in 2022.

However, the couple has been the subject of intense speculation in 2024, having not been seen in public together for months. And following reports via TMZ that Affleck had moved out of their shared family home, the online interest quickly escalated into speculation of a split.

A source, via the publication, reported that Affleck “left a house that he's been seen coming from and going to ... and where we're told he's been spending the night as well." Another source via Us Weekly reported that the couple were not divorcing but were “having issues in their marriage”.

Both Lopez and Affleck have remained silent, choosing not to comment on the speculation. But given the fact that J-Lo is currently promoting her new film Atlas, and therefore front and centre, she has seemingly been unable to escape the rumour mill.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This reached its peak at a viral press conference about the film last week, where J-Lo was asked, "Is your divorce with Ben Affleck real?". Her co-star Simu Liu immediately shut down the question, responding "Okay, we're not doing that. Thank you so much guys, we really appreciate it. Thank you." And J-Lo herself responded to the journalist personally with a five word reply - "You know better than that."

This week, the 54-year-old took to social media in a collaboration post with Instagram to issue a "friendly reminder", and fans believe that it is her response to the past few weeks of speculation.

The post in question featured a video of a billboard put up by Netflix, reading the words, "Don't F with J-Lo".

"So a bunch of people were messaging me yesterday telling me about this billboard Netflix put up for Atlas, so I went to go see if for myself," Lopez explained in the video that has gone on to rake in over 170k likes, adding: "And just a little friendly reminder from Netflix over there…"

We will continue to update this story.

Atlas is available to watch now on Netflix.