Jennifer Lopez reveals that Ben Affleck’s proposal took place somewhere a little unusual

By now you’ll know that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again, two decades after the actor first got on one knee. The noughties power couple may have split in 2004, but much to everyone’s surprise and excitement they rekindled their romance in May 2021 and are now planning to walk down the aisle (hopefully with screens playing the Jenny From The Block video in the background). J-Lo’s engagement ring has had everyone talking thanks to it’s seven figure price tag, and the couple have even been spotted shopping for a new home in Los Angeles.

J-Lo called their reunion a ‘beautiful love story’ and explained why she keeps kissing him in public, saying: ‘I have no problem with PDA… I’m all about it! If you really feel it.’

However, she also said in the same interview that a proposal should be a ‘sacred intimate thing’ and that she wouldn’t want anything too public. And it seems that Ben was taking notes.

In her newsletter, On The JLo, she shared the details of how Ben asked her to marry him – and not only was it as private as she had hoped, it also happened somewhere a little bit unusual.

J-Lo wrote: ‘Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true? Saturday night while at my favourite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed.

‘I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, “Is that a yes?”

‘I said, “YES of course that’s a YES.”‘

She also added that while it was low-key, it was an incredibly special moment, saying: ‘I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined… just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other.

‘Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.’

Brb, sobbing.