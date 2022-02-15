J.Lo has explained why she keeps kissing Ben Affleck in public

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Who can blame her, really

Thanks to Valentine’s Day, this week is prime time for public displays of affection, especially among celebrities. While some people cringe seeing couples flaunting their chemistry in public, Jennifer Lopez has come out in defence of PDA.

Speaking on Heart FM yesterday, the pop sensation said she loves public displays of romance and is ‘all about it’.

As she appeared alongside Marry Me costars Owen Wilson and Maluma on the radio show, J Lo said: “I love public displays of romance, I don’t know if I would love a proposal, I think that that’s a more intimate thing between two people. But I have no problem with PDA, like people say, I actually, I’m all about it! If you really feel it.”

The star went on to explain why she thinks proposals should be a more private affair — perhaps a hint to boyfriend Ben Affleck, who she reunited with last year. “I do think that a proposal is kind of a sacred intimate thing, that should just be between two people, when you’re about to pledge your lives to each other, that’s a big deal.”

J.Lo also talked about the joy of finding quiet moments away from the spotlight: “I think it’s always nice when it’s just making it about you, and the person you want to be with, those are those times when it’s not about like the big public thing.”

She continued:

“It’s just about two people connecting, going away taking walks, being somewhere, for me, being in the public eye, being somewhere where there’s not going to be a lot of cameras, where we can kind of trick the paparazzi and just have a quiet beautiful moment together, where we just get to be regular people and talk about life and be together and enjoy each other’s company, that to me is very romantic.”

J.Lo’s Heart FM interview comes weeks after the star opened up about her “second chance at love” with Ben in an interview with People magazine. She said: “I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”

J.Lo also claimed that this time around, the pair “don’t take each other for granted”.

Ben and Jen (a.k.a Bennifer) dated between 2002 and 2004 and were engaged before they split. With rumours swirling that another proposal is possible, we hope Ben has been taking notes this week.