J-Lo and Ben Affleck were spotted eyeing up a $165m mega mansion in LA

The world is obsessed with the fact that it’s 2022 but we seem to have been catapulted back into the noughties. While we all thought that overplucked eyebrows and Juicy Couture tracksuits were things of the past – it turns out, they’re not.

And to top things off, the original celebrity couple of the 00’s – Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck – are not only back together, but engaged again almost twenty years after Ben’s first proposal.

Bennifer announced the news this weekend, and searches for J-Lo’s engagement ring have been soaring. It features a central 8.5ct natural green diamond stone, and is said to be one of the rarest (ahem, read: most expensive) in the world, and is estimated to be worth between £3m and £7m.

And it seems that they’re planning to splash the cash on a new pad too, as the couple was spotted house hunting in Los Angeles this week and eyeing up an enormous mansion worth a staggering $165 million.

Jen and Ben were taking a peek at ‘Spelling Manor’ in Holmby Hills, an exclusive LA suburb with A-list residents including the likes of Kylie Jenner.

The 56,000 sq ft property complete with 14 bedrooms was built over several years by the late TV showrunner Aaron Spelling and his wife, Candy, and sold to British heiress Petra Ecclestone in 2011 for a cool $85 million. It was sold eight years later to an anonymous buyer for just shy of $120 million.

It boasts 4.6 acres of land, has enough space to house 100 cars and includes 27 full bathrooms. Oh, and there’s also a bowling alley, movie theatre, tennis court and hair salon.

Bennifer are also said to be looking at a number of other properties, with price tags ranging from nine figures to a more modest $75 million since a deal on a large $55 million Bel Air estate reportedly fell through.

Eyes watering yet? Same.