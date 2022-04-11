Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

ICYMI Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got engaged this weekend, sending searches for ‘JLo engagement ring’ soaring on Google. At first glance, the ring isn’t too far in style to the pink diamond Ben gave Jennifer in 2004.

Both rings feature a central coloured diamond, flanked by clear diamonds in a timeless trinity style, however there are some differences. It’s thought Ben chose the colour as his future bride previously wrote about her love of green in a newsletter.

‘I always say the colour green is my lucky colour. I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green,’ she wrote. She also referenced the green Versace dress which was the whole reason Google Images was born.

What kind of stone is JLo’s engagement ring?

JLo’s engagement ring was sourced and designed by Ilan Portugali, Tamara Rahaminov and Nicol Goldfiner of Rahaminov Diamonds. It features a central 8.5 ct. natural green diamond stone, one of the rarest and therefore most expensive in the world. It is flanked by two trapezoid diamonds, and set on a platinum band.

Eddi Norris, Director & Design Consultant at Queensmith, explains that verdant tones are obtained through exposure to radiation. ‘JLo’s diamond was formed close to uranium rocks within the Earth’s surface,’ he said.

J Lo engagement ring cost

Given their rarity, it’s impossible to put a price on JLo’s ring, but it’s been estimated by jewellers to be worth between £3 and £7m, making it over double the price of the original pink diamond ring.

Green diamond ring

Should you wish to emulate JLo’s style but don’t quite have the several mill budget, don’t worry. I’ve found some great alternatives below.

JLo old engagement ring

We don’t really know what happened to that infamous pink diamond ring, however Jennifer Lopez’s publicist told Stylecaster in 2021 that he believes she may still have it.

‘As far as I know, Jen has never returned the ring. So, if things move forward with these two, gosh, she’s already got the most beautiful ring I’ve seen. It’s absolutely stunning. I was with her once, and it is blinding. I almost thought—forgive me, Jen—it almost was QVC-ish, ’cause it was so large! I didn’t think it was real! She said, “Don’t touch it, it’s a real ring.”‘