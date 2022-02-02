Jennifer Lopez reflects on her “second chance” with Ben Affleck

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

She called their relationship a “beautiful love story”

If you’re anything like us, you’re likely quite excited about the J Lo and Ben Affleck reunion.

The pair, who first dated in the early noughties, have recently rekindled their romance after Lopez split from her partner of six years, Alex Rodriguez.

J Lo and Rodriguez broke up in April after two years of engagement and four years of dating, saying that they “realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so.”

Now, in a rare move, the singer has opened up about her and Ben’s rekindled relationship and shared how she really feels about getting back together after nearly two decades apart.

Speaking to People magazine, she called their relationship a “beautiful love story” and shared that she feels “so lucky and happy and proud to be with” Affleck.

“It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance,” she told reporters.

The iconic duo – often coined “Bennifer 2.0” – first got together in the early 2000’s and were actually engaged to be wed prior to calling time on their engagement in 2004.

In July 2021, J Lo confirmed their romance on Instagram after months of rumours circulating about the couple.

But what’s changed this time around? The singer told People that their main focus now is prioritising their families.

“We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us,” she explained, going on to call their reunion “sacred” and adding that reuniting with a partner that “you really, really love” is a “rare, precious, beautiful thing.”

She concluded that Affleck is “everything [she] always knew he was and wanted to be.”

Affleck shared his thoughts earlier last year, sharing that he was exercising “a little restraint” but thought their love was a “great story.”

He also added: “I can say that it’s definitely beautiful to me.”

We’re very here for romances being rekindled – we’re just waiting for Jen and Brad now…

Lopez was speaking as part of her promo campaign for her new upcoming movie Marry Me, which comes out on Valentine’s Day.

What do you reckon about the Bennifer romance reunion – are you a fan?