Love Island’s Jack Fincham has announced the birth of his first child

'I’m normally a very open book and share most of my life on my social media. This blessing I chose not to.'

Congratulations are in order for last year’s Love Island winner Jack Fincham, who has announced the arrival of his first child, a baby girl.

The 28-year-old former pen salesman surprised fans on Saturday morning with a post holding his new daughter, Blossom, having kept it a secret that he was to become a dad up until now.

Jack has not revealed the identity of Blossom’s mother, but said she had been ‘amazing’ and while they’re not together they have been friends for years.

‘I’m normally a very open book and share most of my life on my social media,’ Jack wrote in an Instagram post. ‘This blessing I chose not to. I’m just a normal geeza, who went on a tv show, which throws you straight into the public eye…which I will forever be grateful for.

‘However I knew for myself I needed personal time and to keep this part of my life private to prepare for this new responsibility and part of me that will change my life forever,’ he continued.

‘This is undoubtedly the best thing that has ever happened to me and it’s true what they say, the instant feeling of love and connection you have with your child is a feeling like no other.

‘I want to thank my family and friends for your continued support, also to my little girls mother, who has been totally AMAZING throughout. Although we are not together we are great friends as we have been for many years and our priority is co-parenting our beautiful baby girl. Both mum and baby are doing great.

‘I am now a proud dad to a healthy baby girl Blossom Fincham born 8lb 2oz on 24th January 2020.’

Jack won Love Island in 2018 with then-girlfriend Dani Dyer, but the pair split in April last year after moving in together shortly after the show. Dani is now back with her ex from before the show, Sammy Kimmence.

Congratulations again to Jack!