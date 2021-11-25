Harry and Meghan have the sweetest Thanksgiving plans with Archie and Lilibet

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

While the royal family’s festive plans have not yet been confirmed, it is believed that the Queen is determined to reunite her family and host a traditional royal Christmas.

However, a source told Page Six that Harry and Meghan would not be joining the royals at Sandringham this year, claiming: ‘There’s a lot that goes into the logistics and the planning of the family Christmas, so of course, staff know that Harry and Meghan are not coming.

‘If they were, they would have communicated it to their family by now.

‘But this is Her Majesty’s first Christmas without her husband, so one would have hoped they would want to be with her.’

While the couple has not commented on their Christmas plans, Meghan did speak about how she will be spending Thanksgiving this year during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show.

She told the host: ‘I love to cook, we’ll be at home and just relax and sort of settle in.

‘It’s our second Thanksgiving at home in California, so it will be nice.’

On her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, Meghan often wrote about her love for Thanksgiving and offered her readers recipes and tips – including a post on how to make turkey tortilla soup and explaining that she cooked her turkey on the barbecue instead of in the oven.

We hope the Sussexes have a great day!