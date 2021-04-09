Meghan Markle’s wedding dress choice is said to have ‘surprised the Queen’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made particular headlines this month as they sat down for in an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey, a rare move for the notoriously private couple.

The Duke and Duchess spoke about everything from mental health and their relationship with the royal family to their current pregnancy, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even revealing that they are expecting a baby girl.

This week however, with their May wedding anniversary fast approaching, the royal couple made headlines as an anecdote resurfaced from their 2018 nuptials, involving Meghan’s dress.

The Duchess wore a stunning open beateau white gown with three-quarter length sleeves designed by Clare Waight Keller, the Artistic Director of Givenchy.

The simple gown was a huge hit with the public, but according to recent reports, the Queen was ‘surprised’ by the choice.

It wasn’t the design that reportedly took the monarch by surprise, but the colour palette, with royal sources telling the Mail on Sunday that the Queen wasn’t expecting Meghan to wear white.

‘The Queen is said to have expressed surprise that Meghan, a divorcee, wore quite such a white dress for her wedding,’ the source told the publication, with the more obvious colour palette prediction being an off-white shade like a champagne.

Either way, Meghan looked beautiful!