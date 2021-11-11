Prince Harry just called out ‘Megxit’ as a ‘misogynistic term’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Sure, being a royal has its advantages – the fashion, the princes, the tiaras, the castles – but it definitely also has its drawbacks, from the end of privacy to the dreaded rumour mill.

No one knows this more than Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex had a difficult start to royal life, with everything from her fashion choices to her decisions regarding the upbringing of baby Archie never failing to divide the public and cause viral news.

The former Suits actress has endured an endless stream of online bullying since becoming a royal. So much so in fact that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were eventually forced to step down from their senior roles and relocate to California for the sake of their mental health.

Even this relocation however was blamed on Meghan, and despite multiple sources confirming that it was Prince Harry’s idea, their departure from royal life came to be known as ‘Megxit’.

This is something Prince Harry called out this week at a panel organised by Wired, entitled ‘The Internet Lie Machine’.

‘Maybe people know this and maybe they don’t, but the term “Megxit” was or is a misogynistic term,’ Prince Harry explained. ‘It was created by a troll, amplified by royal correspondents, and it grew and grew and grew into mainstream media. But it began with a troll.’

Prince Harry later continued: ‘The internet has been defined by hate, division and lies, and that can’t be right.’

The royal family has not commented.