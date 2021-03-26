Prince Charles wanted to ‘release a point by point response’ to Prince Harry and Meghan markle’s interview

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past month was no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news that they were expecting their second child, announced that they would not be returning to royal duties and took part in an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke and Duchess spoke about everything from mental health and their relationship with the royal family to their current pregnancy, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even revealing that they are expecting a baby girl.

It was Prince Harry’s words about his father Prince Charles that really got the world talking as the Duke of Sussex expressed his sadness at feeling ‘let down’.

‘I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar, he knows what the pain feels like,’ Harry said of his father. ‘I will always love him but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened.’

He later continued: ‘There’s a lot to work through there. I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like, and Archie’s his grandson. At the same time I will always love him, but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship, but they only know what they know.’

And while Prince Charles has avoided commenting on the interview, caught walking away awkwardly when asked a question about it, it emerged this week that he originally had other plans.

According to recent reports, Prince Charles and Prince William were ‘keen to correct’ some of the things said in the interview, and the Prince of Wales wanted to address it in a ‘point by point’ response.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl explained, via Entertainment Tonight: ‘My understanding is that Prince Charles did want to issue a more detailed statement to the Oprah interview and possibly address some of those issues point by point. But there was an evening to think about things and in the end, it was decided that a shorter statement would be better.’

According to Katie, the royals decided that ‘going at things point by point could be potentially more damaging and give more ammunition for the row to continue.’

She continued: ‘I think Prince Charles and Prince William were keen to correct some of the things that the couple had said.’

The Queen ended up releasing a brief statement on behalf of the royal family.