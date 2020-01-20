Two of baby Archie’s Godparents have officially been revealed

And we couldn't have called it.

Following the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were stepping down as senior roles of the royal family, and subsequently losing their HRH status, it’s hardly surprising that the past week has been all about the Sussex family. And given the public interest, it looks like it’s going to be that way for some time.

Today however was all about their baby son, Archie, as two of his previously secret Godparents were revealed.

Archie was born in May, with those asked to be his Godparents keeping quiet. In fact, the mystery of which of their close friends were chosen has been driving the public crazy.

Misha Nonoo? Serena Williams? George and Amal Clooney? David and Victoria Beckham? There have been so many guesses.

It was announced this weekend however that two of the Godparents chosen for Archie were both childhood mentors of Prince Harry.

The chosen two? According to a source via The Sunday Times, it was Tiggy Pettifer, Harry’s former nanny and Mark Dyer, his minder and mentor who he reportedly saw as a ‘second father’.

The wait is finally over, but with royals using boasting six or seven Godparents, there must be another four or five names out there.

Who are the others? Only time will tell.