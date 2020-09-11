Angelina Jolie just made a huge donation to two children’s lemonade stand

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Angelina Jolie is one of the most talked-about women in the world, making viral news for everything from her new Marvel role to her separation from Brad Pitt, with the couple finally announced to be single last year (three years after filing for divorce), choosing to ‘bifurcate’ their marriage.

It’s her role as philanthropist that has made the most news this summer however.

The actress and UN Goodwill Ambassador donated $1 million to No Kid Hungry, a charity helping underprivileged children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And this week, Angelina was at it again, this time donating to a lemonade stand, run by two young boys aiming to raise money for children in Yemen.

Two best friends, Ayaan Moosa and Mikaeel Ishaaq, both six-years-old, set up a lemonade stand in east London, to raise money for the cause. They were surprised however when they received an unexpected donation and a sweet letter from none other than Angelina Jolie.

The Academy Award winner apologised to the boys that she wasn’t able to buy a lemonade in person, but explained how she wanted to donate to their cause.

‘Dear Ayaan and Mikaeel, thank you for what you and your friends are doing to help children in Yemen,’ read the sweet letter from the Hollywood star. ‘I’m sorry I’m not able to buy a lemonade from you, but I’d still like to make a donation to your stand.’

Ayaan’s mother reportedly called the ‘lovely note’ and ‘very generous donating’ a bit ‘bizarre but amazing’. She also went on to explain that the two young boys didn’t initially know who Angelina Jolie was but that ‘their dads were very excited’.

‘Now they’re getting the enormity of it all,’ the mothers continued, going on to explain that the two boys had sent Angelina a video response, telling her: ‘If you ever come to London, feel free to buy a glass of fresh lemonade.’

Well, this is lovely.