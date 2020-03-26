Angelina Jolie has donated $1 million to children affected by coronavirus

Here’s everything to know…

Angelina Jolie is one of the most talked-about women in the world, making viral news for everything from her new Marvel role to her separation from Brad Pitt, with the couple finally announced to be single last year (three years after filing for divorce), choosing to ‘bifurcate’ their marriage.

It’s her role as philanthropist that has made the most news this week however, as the actress and UN Goodwill Ambassador donated $1 million to a charity helping underprivileged children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The US charity, No Kid Hungry, aims to provide food for low-income families, with the coronavirus outbreak making their work all the more urgent.

‘As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus,’ Angelina Jolie explained in a statement. ‘Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support. No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible.’

No Kid Hungry has been making lots of news amid the coronavirus outbreak, teaming up with Save the Children to launch the Save Our Stories social media campaign, seeing celebrities film themselves reading books for children to watch.

Visit the No Kid Hungry website to find out more.