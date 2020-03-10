Angelina Jolie has opened up about her daughters being forced to undergo surgery

Angelina Jolie is one of the most talked-about women in the world, making viral news for everything from her Marvel role to her separation from Brad Pitt, with the couple finally announced to be single last year (three years after filing for divorce), choosing to ‘bifurcate’ their marriage.

It’s her role as mother however that has made the most news this week, as the 44-year-old used International Women’s Day to talk about her daughters, two of which have been forced to undergo surgery.

In an essay for TIME, Angelina opened up about their experiences and what she has witnessed by watching them supporting each other.

‘I have spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my eldest daughter, and days ago watched her younger sister go under the knife for a hip surgery,’ Angelina explained via TIME. ‘They know that I am writing this, because I respect their privacy and we discussed it together and they encouraged me to write. They understand that going through medical challenges and fighting to survive and heal is something to be proud of.’

She continued: ‘I have watched my daughters care for one another. My youngest daughter studied the nurses with her sister, and then assisted the next time. I saw how all my girls so easily stopped everything and put each other first, and felt the joy of being of service to those they love.

‘I also watched them their face fears with a resolute bravery. We all know that moment when no one else can help us, and all we can do is close our eyes and breathe. When only we can take the next step or breath through the pain, so we steady ourselves and do it.

‘Their brothers were there for them, supportive and sweet. But on this International Women’s Day, writing from the hospital, I find myself focusing on my daughters for a moment, and all that I have learned from them and other young girls I have met around the world.’

Concluding her essay with a message to girls everywhere, Angelina writes: ‘Fight on, little ladies. Your care for each other will be a large part of your way forward. Hold your nerve. Know your rights. And never let anyone tell you that you are not precious and special and, above all, equal.’

Forever bowing down to you, Angelina Jolie.