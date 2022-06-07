Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Every. Single. Time.

For years I have been using a certain beauty product that whenever I use it, I guarantee, without fail, that I will get compliments. Is that beauty product the best mascara? No, it is not. Is it a foundation that works wonders on dry skin? No, I don’t wear foundation. Could it be a red lipstick that makes my lips look whiter? Nope. What is this magical product? It’s the Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops. For me, it is hands down the best fake tan on the market.

Isle of Paradise’s USP is its rather smart colour-correcting formulas. Peach is their lightest range, which works to brighten dull skin. The green collection – my personal fave – gives a medium tan and tones down redness and evens out skin tone. The violet range neutralises orange, yellow and ashy tones in the skin and gives a deeper colour. View Deal These tanning drops have changed my life. I am not one to tan regularly – I occasionally get the best spray tan in London before weddings and I’ll use the best instant tan on my legs when my hemline exposes more than I’m ready for – but I like a face with a wash of colour. All it takes is four drops in my morning moisturiser and I’m good to go. I work it into my face and down my neck and onto my decolletage. Making sure to buff it into my hairline with a fluffy bronzer brush. This is very important, nothing is a bigger giveaway than an obvious hairline. Throughout the day I get glowier and glowier and glowier. Then the compliments just come rolling in. It tends to be about how healthy I look, which as a naturally pale person – an English rose if you will – I don’t typically get very often. It leaves no streaks, it never looks orange and it costs under £20. It is quite literally a win, win situation.

I kind of don’t want to share this with you, as it’s been my little secret for a while (‘oh yes I have been away thanks, popped to the South of France for two nights. It was marvellous.’) But here we go. Go and try it and sit back and enjoy the compliments as they fly in.