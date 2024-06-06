I'm fed up of biscuity fake tans—after testing them all, I can confirm these 7 actually smell good

Before I get into the best smelling fake tan buys on the market, let’s get something out of the way first. As a beauty editor who has tested quite a few in her time, I can’t think of a single faux glow product I’ve tried that has no “fake tan smell” (you know the one) whatsoever. DHA, the tan-creating ingredient whose full name is dihydroxyacetone, is responsible for this when it develops, which is why said smell such a common phenomenon.

That said, there are levels. While some of even the very best fake tan formulas (from tanning waters and gradual tans to fake tans for the face and instant tans) can hit you with a cloud of that biscuity scent when you throw back the duvet the morning after applying them, other products carry far less of it. Not only that, but many products are actually scented to counter that infamous aroma, meaning there are formulas that smell great while they develop.

Me? I’m willing to tolerate a bit of a fake tan smell, personally, though I’d rather not reek of it for days on end. So, after much testing and some supplementary insights from Team MC, I've shared my thoughts on seven great formulas that are either gorgeously fragranced or won’t signal to everybody that you’ve just had a self tan sesh.

7 of the best smelling fake tans, according to a beauty editor

1. Isle of Paradise Gradual Self Tan

Isle of Paradise Daily Self-Tan Lotion £9.99 at Boots I’ve never been massively keen on gradual tanners, preferring something that I have more control over either through a guide colour or the time I rinse it off (or both). But this blows its competitors out of the water. It’s easy to use and rub in to avoid streaks; I actually nailed the application first time. There’s a little of the fake tan smell, but just one use of Light/Medium gives my pale skin a convincingly natural-looking glow—there's also a Medium/Dark option—and you can carry on applying it in the following days to build it up. As well as its bronze-giving abilities, I really rate this formula as one of the best body lotions in general. It sinks in easily with this quenching consistency that’s not at all sticky or greasy and packs hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and niacinamide, too. Hardly surprising from the brand that makes some of the best colour-correcting tans on the market (and, more personally, sets the bar for the best fake tan for pale skin).

2. Tan-Luxe x Paris Hilton Self-Tan Mist

Tan-Luxe x Paris Hilton The Future Airbrush 360 Self-Tan Mist £39 at Lookfantastic I wasn’t sure what I made of this Tan Luxe x Paris Hilton collaboration initially, but I quickly decided it was kind of iconic. The 'Pink Sands' fragrance is absolutely gorgeous. I'm talking top notes of basil, cassis and cardamon, middle notes of eucalyptus, peach violet and white leather and base notes of sandalwood, crisp amber and ambroxan. It is as good as it sounds and lingers on the skin for hours while it develops. Formula-wise, it’s also a contender for one of the best tanning waters, with a 360° mister for application. To avoid mess, it’s probably best to cover the floor with old towels first or use it standing in the bath—I also tried spraying it directly onto the mitt to avoid this. Now, I will say that after applying this one, I did experience that tell-tale fake tan smell the following morning, but if that doesn’t bother you and you want an easy-to-apply formula that dials up the glow significantly in just four hours (and then lasts impressively well on the skin for days afterwards) this is a great choice. I found it slightly sticky, but this wasn’t something that Marie Claire’s senior beauty editor Katie experienced when she reviewed it.

3. 3. Self Glow by James Read Overnight Glow Facial

Self Glow by James Read Dusk to Dawn Overnight Glow Facial £44 at Space NK Before trying this serum, I was told that it has a kind of spa-like scent—and that is a very accurate way of putting it. With a silky consistency, it works its magic overnight with a skincare-benefit-packed formula that includes hydrating hyaluronic acid, moisturising vitamin E and soothing aloe vera and fermented mushrooms, ticking several boxes. One application was plenty for my pale skin and my fake tan preference—in fact, next time I’ll probably mix it with a little moisturiser or another serum for a subtler glow—but if you want or need a deeper bronze you can use it for more consecutive nights to achieve this. Being a face formula probably contributed to this somewhat, but I didn't notice any of that fake tan smell the following day. All in all, it’s up there with the best face tanners.

4. Iconic London Tan Mousse

Iconic London Prep Set Tan Mousse in Glow £24 at Cult Beauty Another great-smelling tan, Iconic London’s mousse comes in two different options: the original deal and this one, Glow, which dials things up with a pearlescent sheen. Now, this one smells sweet. Really sweet. Kind of like marshmallows. But what’s interesting is that this works with the biscuity smell to the point that, once that starts coming through, the two are kind of complementary—so it does take the edge off. Plus, the fake tan smell isn’t too intense the following day. I applied just one very thin layer to my arms in a rush, so I was surprised by how even and streak-free the results were given my quickfire buffing. There is a bit of sparkle to the formula that I imagine would be more noticeable the more layers of tan you applied (I only used one pump for each arm), but I only really saw it because I knew to look for it. But I have to say, it exceeded expectations.

5. St Tropez Luxe Whipped Crème Mousse

St Tropez Self Tan Luxe Whipped Crème Mousse £35 at LOOKFANTASTIC This brand name goes hand in hand with self tanning and is one that holds a lot of nostalgia for people, I’m sure. (The Express tan was my go-to for years.) The Luxe Whipped Crème Mousse packaging is very chic, with a precise nozzle for dispensation. This whipped formula contains hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, vitamin E and echinacea—which work together to boost skin’s radiance and even its tone—and the glow develops within eight hours. This is one that Marie Claire’s Executive Beauty Editor, Shannon Lawlor, loves. “When this product first launched as a collaboration with Ashley Graham I was sold from the get-go. It was limited-edition, but I stocked up in bulk. Luckily, I wasn't the only one who loved it, and the brand brought it back in this evergreen form. It smells like tropical body care and blends like a dream, delivering the most deliciously bronzed tan. It has a slight fake tan smell immediately after rinsing, but it definitely doesn't linger,” she says.

6. Isle of Paradise Face Drops

Isle of Paradise Face Self Tanning Drops £21.95 at Cult Beauty I love a fake tan drop because it gives me a bit of that aforementioned control over how much of a glow develops. Tan-Luxe’s are great, but I really love Isle of Paradise’s colour-correcting formulas—which come in peach for a light tan, green for a medium tan and violet for a dark tan. Mix anything from one small drop to several (the brand advises 1-12) into your moisturiser, apply as usual, and within a matter of hours you’ll look naturally sunkissed. The brand now offers drops formulated specifically for the body, too.

7. Vita Liberata Body Blur