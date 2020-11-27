Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Take all my money Rihanna, I'm buying everything in the Fenty Beauty Black Friday sales.

Fenty Beauty continues to be one of the most talked about beauty brands in the world. Not only because Her Royal Highness Rihanna sits at the helm, but also because the products are so damn good – the pigments are stand out, the colour pay off worthy of Nobel Prize and that foundation…there are no words. Well today it’s being talked about for a very special reason, because hello there is one heck of a Fenty Beauty Black Friday sale going on.

Boots have slashed the Fenty Beauty prices in half in their Black Friday sale.

Here’s what I’m adding to my basket…

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Stick – usual price £21 , now £10.50 | Boots

Comes in 10 shades of joy – which can be worn as a blusher, a highlighter or a bronzer.

50% OFF View Deal

Fenty Beauty Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Duo – usual price £28 , now £14 | Boots

Don’t be afraid of these colours. Would Rihanna be frightened? No she would not. Add water to these pigments and watch as they turn into foils across your eyes.

50% OFF View Deal

Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter – usual price £28 , now £14 | Boots

Dust this onto your high points for a subtle sheen.

50% OFF View Deal If you can’t find what you want in these deals, don’t worry there is PLENTY of Fenty Beauty to go around. Harvey Nichols have also got some deals on the brand too – they’re truly some amazing Black Friday beauty deals. Fenty Beauty Black Friday deals: QuickLinks

So what are you waiting for?

Go forth and be more Rihanna.