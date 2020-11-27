Take all my money Rihanna, I'm buying everything in the Fenty Beauty Black Friday sales.
Fenty Beauty continues to be one of the most talked about beauty brands in the world. Not only because Her Royal Highness Rihanna sits at the helm, but also because the products are so damn good – the pigments are stand out, the colour pay off worthy of Nobel Prize and that foundation…there are no words. Well today it’s being talked about for a very special reason, because hello there is one heck of a Fenty Beauty Black Friday sale going on.
Boots have slashed the Fenty Beauty prices in half in their Black Friday sale.
Here’s what I’m adding to my basket…
Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick –
usual price £16, now £8 | Boots
A balmly-like texture with a full-on colour intensity.
50% OFF
Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Stick –
usual price £21, now £10.50 | Boots
Comes in 10 shades of joy – which can be worn as a blusher, a highlighter or a bronzer.
50% OFF
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Duo –
usual price £28, now £14 | Boots
Don’t be afraid of these colours. Would Rihanna be frightened? No she would not. Add water to these pigments and watch as they turn into foils across your eyes.
50% OFF
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter –
usual price £28, now £14 | Boots
Dust this onto your high points for a subtle sheen.
50% OFF
If you can’t find what you want in these deals, don’t worry there is PLENTY of Fenty Beauty to go around. Harvey Nichols have also got some deals on the brand too – they’re truly some amazing Black Friday beauty deals.
Fenty Beauty Black Friday deals: QuickLinks
- Fenty Beauty Stunna New Year Set –
usual price £42, now £21 | Harvey Nichols
- Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer –
usual price £17, now £15.30 | Harvey Nichols
- Fenty Beauty Liquid Diamond Bomb Glitter Highlighter –
usual price £22,now £19.80 | Harvey Nichols
- Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation –
usual price £27, now £22.95 | Boots
- Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Blotting Powder –
usual price £24, now £20.40 | Boots
So what are you waiting for?
Go forth and be more Rihanna.