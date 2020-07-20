Fenty Skin: Everything we know about Rihanna’s skincare launch

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

After the global success of her make-up brand, Fenty Beauty, Rihanna is now making her mark in the skincare world

With her hugely successful music career, make-up and fashion lines, it seems fair to wonder if there’s anything Rihanna can’t do. Case in point: she’s about to launch her own skincare line, Fenty Skin, and we’re READY.

Considering how successful (and incredible) Fenty Beauty products are, the thought of Rihanna launching skincare is super exciting. Here’s what we know so far…

When is Fenty Skin launching?

Fenty Skin will be available to shop at fentyskin.com from the 31st of July at 12am EST/5am UK time. Or, you can sign up on the website for early access on the 29th (also 12am EST/5am UK time).

‘I’ve been working on @fentyskin for over 2 years, perfecting formulas and creating packaging that is kind to our planet!!’ Rihanna wrote in a post on the brand’s Instagram. ‘Formulas that work, and work well with makeup!!!

‘Everything starts with the foundation that is your skin and we all know how obsessed I am with beautiful, healthy skin – so whether you want to wear makeup, or no makeup at all, there’s always glowing skin underneath’.

Rumours of a Rihanna skincare line have been circulating since early last year, when she filed a trademark for Fenty Skin in the US with the United States Patents and Trademark Office.

What are the Fenty Skin products?

Officially speaking, there’s no word on what products will be launching under the Fenty Skin label. But judging by the brand’s Instagram posts – both campaign videos and of Rihanna using some of the products – we can probably expect at least one cleanser, serum and moisturiser in the line-up.

The 2019 trademark application included ‘non-medicated skin care preparations’, ‘non-medicated soaps’, ‘cosmetic preparations for body care’, ‘medicated skin care preparations’ and ‘skincare product accessory, namely, bags for skincare items sold empty and cosmetic bags sold empty’, to name but a few.

The below video gives a very quick sneak peek at three of the products, with the packaging in the same lilac we’ve seen on the brand’s Instagram account.

If you squint at the packaging, it looks like two of the products are called ‘Facial Cleanse’ and ‘Fat Water’. We’re intrigued!

Rihanna has also confirmed her skincare line is for all genders, responding to a fan on Twitter with: ‘Whoever told you skincare has a gender, LIED to you!’

Don’t know about you, but we can’t wait to finally try the products out for ourselves. Keep checking back here for all the details as we get them.

Are you excited for Fenty Skin? Let us know on social at @marieclaireuk