The Charlotte Tilbury Advent Calendar has been unveiled and we’re super excited

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Because, darlings, it truly is one of the best

Brace yourselves, beauty lovers – the contents this year’s Charlotte Tilbury Advent Calendar has been unveiled and we’re already excited. The woman behind some of the best lipstick buys around is back with another dose of festive fun for 2020.

With jewelled-handled drawers containing a mixture of full and travel-sized Tilbury treats, it’s a 12-day celebration of all things CT in the run-up to Christmas, and will stock you up for the new year ahead.

Keep reading for everything you need to know, including the contents in full. And, when you’re done here, be sure to check out our round-up of this year’s best beauty advent calendars.

When does the Charlotte Tilbury Advent Calendar go on sale?

The Bejewelled Chest of Beauty Treasures below will be available on the 1st October and costs £150. You can join the online waitlist to be one of the first to know as soon as it’s available to shop.

Join the waiting list

Charlotte Tilbury Advent Calendar contents

What a haul!

Will you be treating yourself to Charlotte’s Bejewelled Chest of Beauty Treasures? Let us know on social at @marieclaireuk