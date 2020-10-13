Beauty prayers answered! Elizabeth Arden Superstart Skin Renewal Booster is 50% off NOW

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This is an award-winning product you need to add to basket - fast

This is not a drill, it’s Amazon Prime Day 2020, one of the best times of the year to grab yourself some MASSIVE discounts on beauty products.

If you’re fed up of dry, rough and sensitive skin, your dreams have come true. For an amazing 50% off Elizabeth Arden Superstart Skin Renewal Booster is a beauty editor’s fave that MUST be yours. Its ultra-lightweight, fast-absorbing formula works wonders restoring the healthy appearance of the surface layer for supple, smooth, more radiant-looking skin.

Deal In Full:

Elizabeth Arden Superstart Skin Renewal Booster, 50ml was £60, now £30.25, you save £29.75



There are plenty of five-star rave reviews for this cream, but how does it work? With its flaxseed, sea fennel and probiotic complex it works holistically to improve the appearance and moisture levels in your skin. with the probiotic complex balances skin’s microflora. Makes skin’s surface layer more responsive to all beauty products

Enjoy. View deal

Don’t say you aren’t tempted with a deal like this…

Already snapped up a great Prime Day deal? Let us know on social at @marieclaireuk