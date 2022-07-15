Adele is set for tell-all documentary – and we can’t wait

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

She plans to clear up a few things

Adele is set to release an intimate documentary to discuss the highs and lows of her career.

The 34-year-old hitmaker is tipped to discuss the Las Vegas residency, which she was forced to postpone because of the impact COVID-19 had on her planned shows.

It has been reported producers are working with the Hello hitmaker on the upcoming project, although a release date has yet to be confirmed.

Speaking about Adele’s upcoming venture, a source told The Sun Online: “Adele feels she let fans down somewhat with how the past 12 months have panned out, particularly the last-minute postponement of her Las Vegas residency, and sees this as a way of making up for that.”

Video you may like:

The upcoming tell-all programme is set to be a “must-watch”, and we cannot wait for it to hit the screens.

The insider added: “One thing is for certain, it will be must-watch TV. Even though everyone knows her name, Adele is still quite mysterious as a person.

“Her life now compared to when she released her debut album is unrecognisable.”

Adele – who recently got engaged to boyfriend Rich Paul – returned to the stage earlier this month to headline two sell-out BST shows in London’s Hyde Park.

While on stage Adele – who has admitted to wanting more children – addressed the Las Vegas residency, and has admitted she was “frightened” to pull out of the string of gigs and let her fans down, but she has no regrets.

She said: “I was frightened about letting them down and I thought I could pull it together and make it work, and I couldn’t.

“I stand by that decision. I don’t think any other artist would have done what I did, and I think that is why it was such a massive, massive story.

“It was like, ‘I don’t care’ and things like that. You can’t buy me. You can’t buy me for nothing. I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we are going to lose loads of money. I’m like, ‘The show is not good enough’.”