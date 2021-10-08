Adele opens up about being hurt by the conversations around her weight

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Adele is one of the most talked-about women in the world, from her reported befriending of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since their move to California to her love life, with the 33-year-old now dating American sports agent Rich Paul.

Undoubtedly, the biggest talking point around Adele has been her weight loss, with the award-winning singer reportedly losing 7 stone.

Every time Adele is photographed, the Sirtfood Diet goes viral, with the regime thought to be responsible for the weight loss.

This week, the singer broke her silence on her weight loss in her cover shoot with Vogue, explaining that the drop in weight was down to her anxiety.

‘It was because of my anxiety,’ she explained. ‘Working out, I would just feel better. It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone. I got quite addicted to it. I work out two or three times a day.’

Adele made most news for her words about the world’s reaction to her weight loss, something she admits hurt her feelings.

‘I understand why some women especially were hurt,’ she explained. ‘Visually I represented a lot of women. But I’m still the same person.’

She continued: ‘And the worst part of the whole thing was that the most brutal conversations were being had by other women about my body. I was very f–king disappointed with that. That hurt my feelings.’

