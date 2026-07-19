Reviewed: Sanderson London Is a Whimsical Playground and Remains the City's Most Original Design Hotel

The Sanderson, standing proud on Berners Street in the heart of Fitzrovia, is one of the city's modern icons. Its playful, avant-garde interiors, dreamed up by the world-renowned architect and designer Philippe Starck back in the early '00s, offered a new take on luxury, providing an alternative to the classic opulence of London's heritage hotels.

Instead of the hallmarks of ornate sculptures, parquet floors, plush velvet, and lots of marble, Sanderson London offers something much more imaginative, inviting guests into a whimsical wonderland where obscurity rules. Fantastical touches, consisting of sheer drapes, eclectic artwork, and the odd optical illusion, soften the modernist architecture in which they are housed and give the hotel's spaces a slightly surreal feel. Arts and culture fans will note plenty of pop culture references dotted around, too; there's a Salvador Dalí-inspired couch, and nods to Lewis Carol's Alice in Wonderland throughout (the Mad Hatter's Tea Party is a delight, with 'drink me' potions and vintage crockery).

(Image credit: Sanderson London)

London has no shortage of design hotels, with some of the stand-outs being the charming literary-inspired retreat The Bloomsbury, the art-deco-inspired The Savoy, and Blakes, which was widely considered the world's first luxury boutique hotel when it launched in 1978 (Morgans in New York was another notable contender). But Sanderson London, housed in a grand 1950s building originally home to Arthur Sanderson & Sons wallpaper and textile company, brought something new to London's hotel scene with its fantastical design and social atmosphere - the hotel's 'Long Bar', an 80-foot glowing onyx bar surrounded by Philippe Starck's signature 'eye' stools, was the place to be seen in the early noughties.

The whole place is brimming with nostalgia, from the old-school iPod docks in the bedrooms to its minimalist styling and silver-and-white colour palette with accents of chrome, glass, and sheer textiles, typical of early '00s design. Sanderson London may not reflect what a modern London hotel looks like; instead, it takes guests back to the era in which it was designed.

THE ROOMS

(Image credit: Sanderson London)

Initially designed by Philippe Starck, the rooms at The Sanderson were updated by Tim Andreas of Banjo, a protégé of the world-famous designer, who sensitively updated the hotel's 150 rooms and suites while maintaining their original character. The simple colour palette of silver and white filters through to the rooms, the minimalist look softened with sheer drapes and peaceful landscapes hung on the wall. Texture plays a big role in the design, with semi-sheer drapes continuing the '00s theme from the lobby.

(Image credit: Sanderson London)

The entry-level rooms have comfy Queen-sized beds, but the Deluxe Kings and above feature an impressive silver-leaf sleigh bed as the central focus. All beds are dressed in soft 300-thread-count Egyptian cotton sheets and fluffy pillows.

Bathrooms are suitably luxurious, with the Deluxe Kings, Loft Kings, and Penthouse suites offering freestanding baths. The Penthouse suite is a truly spectacular place to stay in London, with its own private lift, a living room, kitchenette, two bedrooms, three bathrooms and sweeping views of the London Eye.

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FOOD & DRINKS

Sanderson London excels in originality when it comes to food and drink. Its menus are designed to spark imagination, from the whimsical Mad Hatter's afternoon tea to the creative cocktail list served alongside light bites enjoyed while basking in the late-night glow of the Long Bar. On weekends, the hotel's atmosphere becomes more lively, with guest DJs on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Restaurant serves refined Italian food with a few surprises, with an eclectic menu curated by Chef Daniele Zaffora; the homemade tagliatelle is a highlight. Meanwhile, the Mad Hatter's Afternoon Tea, served in the atmospheric Courtyard Garden, serves savoury dishes such as The Cheshire Cat (king prawn tart, horseradish, lettuce, lime & potato puffs), and the hotel's signature dessert, The Queen of Hearts pastry (pistachio & ricotta cheesecake, wild berry curd). Even if you're not sampling Sanderson London's afternoon tea, the Courtyard is a lush space to relax in and escape the chaos of central London, offering calming water features and a tropical feel.

THE ACTIVITIES

(Image credit: Sanderson London)

Aside from the extensive dining and drinking options, there’s a gym and a billiards room that doubles up as an event space. There's also the option to book in-room massages when there's availability. Pets are welcome at the hotel for an additional £100 non-refundable deposit (service animals are exempt from the fee).

But one of the most appealing parts of this hotel is its location. While the hotel is technically in Fitzrovia, it's within easy reach of Oxford Street and the vibrancy of Soho's many bars and restaurants, as well as the bustling areas of Bloomsbury to the east and Marylebone to the west.

NEED TO KNOWS

Rooms at Sanderson London start at £256, and you can book through the hotel's website or by phone at 020 7836 4343.

Address: 50 Berners St, London W1T 3NG