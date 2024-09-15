Easy Escapes: Treehouse Hotel London is a playful, sustainable hideaway in the sky

If you’re looking for a characterful yet sustainably-minded hotel in the heart of London for your next staycation, it’s worth having Treehouse Hotel on your radar.

With elevated yet distinct design touches masterminded by Barry Sternlicht, the hotel joins the award-winning 1 Hotels and Baccarat Hotels in the SH Hotels & Resort collection.

First opening in 2019, it’s situated in Langham Place, Marylebone, overlooking the iconic BBC Broadcasting House and surrounding rooftops. You’re ideally positioned to make the most of central London’s vibrant galleries, restaurants, and bars, and a mere stone’s throw from the hustle and bustle of Oxford Street or the peaceful tranquillity of Green Park.

It’s pretty whimsical - expect plenty of plants, a pick and mix station at the front desk, and retro-inspired rooms with lanterns, cuckoo clocks, and sustainable beauty products, to boot. But my favourite part was the thoughtful eco-friendly design. Sustainability really is at the hotel's core, with much of the interior design using reclaimed wood, a ban on all single-use plastics, and water stations complete with complimentary glass bottles on every floor.

Treehouse Hotel review: A playful, sustainably-focused central London haven

The vibe

One of the most fun yet sophisticated hotels I’ve stayed in, Treehouse is playful, rustic and nostalgic, with large bay windows offering stunning views of central London. Every detail has been considered, and the nature-inspired interiors create a calming oasis above the hubbub of the city below.

Plenty of plants in every corner bring the outside in and cosy nooks complete with fruit for snacking make you feel instantly at home. Fancy something sweeter? Don’t miss the pick and mix station situated under the front desk where you check in and out.

The rooms

With 95 rooms in total, there’s a range of options available to suit your needs. While the rooms are on the cosy side, you can't go wrong booking a King or Queen room thanks to their stunning skyline views. If you fancy more space, opt for one of their twelve suites. Bringing the little ones? There are family rooms available, too.

The spaces are full of natural light, and feel modern and sophisticated without losing any of the homely feel. They’re distinctive from other central London hotels, too, thanks to their sleek birch furniture, tree trunk wallpaper, mushroom scatter cushions and Paddington Bear decorations, not to mention letterbox red cuckoo clocks.

I loved that most of the interior items were sourced from local flea markets, giving pre-loved items a new lease of life, plus that many of the rooms have a cushioned window seat - the perfect reading spot or nook to enjoy a cup of tea.

The food

There’s a wealth of food on offer, from chef Nancy Silverton’s ground-floor Pizzeria Mozza to Madera, their Mexican-inspired breakfast, lunch and dinner offering (don’t miss the octopus, salmon and prawn ceviche trio).

By far the spot not to miss, though, is The Nest, a stunning rooftop offering unparalleled views of the city. It’s kitsch, but in a classy way, complete with blankets and heaters to cosy up under. While they have a pretty extensive offering of seasonal special cocktails on offer, we enjoyed classic dirty martinis while enjoying an Ibiza-inspired DJ set as the sun went down.

The facilities

While you won’t find an extensive gym, pool, spa or sauna offering at Treehouse, the staff are all on hand at any time to point you in the direction of the many London amenities right on your doorstep. They also have plenty of events on offer, from yoga, to Barre, to painting masterclasses, and have been known to offer local garden tours from resident horticulturalists.

Their sustainability credentials really are impressive - to complement the upcycled furniture, refillable water stations and complete ban on single-use plastics front of house, the staff behind the scenes follow a thorough composting and recycling programme, have resource-efficient fixtures throughout the hotel, and work with a team to reuse all linen. Not to mention, they measure their energy, water and gas consumption monthly and are constantly looking for ways to lower their carbon footprint.

The need-to-know

Treehouse has the essentials down - cosy yet chic rooms, brilliant food, and breathtaking views.

To book your stay at 14-15 Langham Place, Marylebone, London W1B 2QS, head to the Treehouse website now. Rooms start from £450.