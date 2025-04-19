Easy Escapes: The Ned offers a decadent retreat in the heart of London

Since its opening in 2017, The Ned has quickly ascended the ranks to be regarded as one of London's best hotels. Along with the stylish Nomad Hotel in Covent Garden, The Ned represents a new wave of hotels in the capital with a contemporary take on hospitality that merges classical styles with modern flair and hot-ticket dining that attracts as many Londoners as hotel guests.

The building, which Sir Edwin 'Ned' Lutyens designed, is spectacular and was initially constructed as the Midland Bank HQ in the 1920s. The redesign is sympathetic to the building's original features, with its grand columns and old bank counters remaining focal points of the lobby space. The hotel, also a private member's club, honours its history by leaning into '20s, Art Deco-inspired interiors, keeping textures and schemes sumptuous and luxurious.

There's a lot to like about The Ned, from its seven unique restaurants and all-day Sunday feasting events to its elegant spa, reminiscent of an old Hollywood retreat. It's easy to see why the popularity of this atmospheric London hotel shows no signs of waning any time soon.

ROOMS

Rooms at The Ned vary in size, but they all have a design inspired by the '20s and '30s, with vintage-style pieces and intricate details. The room sizes begin with 'Cosy', which are small but still feature a Queen-sized bed, and go up to the magnificent Lutyens Suite, named after the building's architect. The Lutyens Suite features two en suite bedrooms, a large lounge, a bar for cocktail hour, and a dining space; essentially, you won't ever need to leave your hotel room.

(Image credit: The Ned)

At the midway point, the Heritage rooms are spacious and lean into '20s styling. These rooms boast original features designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens, including glass palm chandeliers, vintage car cabinets, and marble fireplaces for a suitably decadent feeling. Many rooms also have roll-top baths next to the bed as another fun touch.

FOOD & DRINKS

When it comes to dining options, The Ned really excels. The hotel is famous for its decadent Sunday feast at Cecconi's—perhaps the biggest and most luxurious Sunday spread in London and a rival for Dubai's Insta-worthy brunches.

(Image credit: The Ned)

Lobster, Champagne, a full Sunday roast with all the trimmings — the list goes on and on with this high-end all-you-can-eat affair. It's not cheap at £110 per person (or £175 with free-flowing champagne), but it's a real experience; not only for the luxurious food offering but also the atmospheric surroundings.

The lobby, a vast former banking hall, is the hub of the Ned's dining scene, with access to its impressive seven restaurants and three bars. You can enjoy drinks here, too, often with a live band playing soothing jazz on Sunday or up-tempo tunes on Saturday night on the lobby's central stage.

(Image credit: The Ned)

Each restaurant is sectioned off by grand verdite columns and banking counters—original features of this historic building. Restaurant highlights include the Italian-style Cecconi’s City of London, which offers all-day pizza and pasta dining; Kaia, an Asian-inspired restaurant with chefs busily working behind counter-style seating where you can sample some excellent sushi; and The Vault Bar, a hidden drinking den with a genuine wow factor.

On the higher end of the scale, Lutyens Grill feels like an old-school New York steak house with carving trolleys and waiters dressed in smart suits. If you're looking for white tablecloth fine dining with impeccable service, this is a good (but expensive) option for dining at The Ned.

(Image credit: The Ned)

Of course, with the City of London on your doorstep, there are countless incredible dining opportunities nearby. But there's something comforting about enjoying dinner and drinks, knowing all you need to do is summon the lift to get to your cosy bedroom. And with seven options, there's something for everybody.

ACTIVITIES

Ned’s Club Spa is another example of the hotel's sleek interiors—as London spas go, it really amplifies the glamour. Like many high-end central London hotels, The Ned has a basement spa. But this only adds to its intoxicating environment, with its partially lit, serene 20-metre pool framed by plush loungers crying out to be napped on.

(Image credit: The Ned)

You can turn a visit to Ned's wellness space into a spa circuit, too, with access to a sauna and steam room, as well as treatment rooms where guests can indulge in a massage, facial or body scrub, and manis and pedis. There's also a resident aesthetic doctor on-site, Dr Benji Dhillon, who specialises in non-surgical procedures.

The changing rooms are a highlight, oozing glamour and in keeping with the building's history with original antique wood panelling, marble flooring, and Art Deco mirrors that nod towards old Hollywood.

Located in the City of London, guests only need to step outside to be within easy reach of some of central London's best attractions. St Paul's Cathedral, the Bank of England Museum, and the Tower of London are all within walking distance.

(Image credit: The Ned)

For those who want to venture further afield, the tube makes it easy to access different neighbourhoods dotted around London, each with their own character. Try arsty Clerkenwell, with its pared-back restaurants, inviting wine bars and many galleries, or bustling Shoreditch, where you'll find street art and late-night bars. Bank Underground station is just a few feet away, while Cannon Street is around seven minutes on foot.

NEED TO KNOW

Rooms at The Ned start at £281 per night, and you can book through the hotel's website .

Address: 27 Poultry, City of London, London EC2R 8AJ

Phone: 020 3828 2000