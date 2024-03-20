There are two plane seats you should never book according to a flight attendant

Anyone who enjoys travelling will know that there are dozens of travel hacks out there to make your journeys that little bit easier. Whether you're looking to save some money and book on the cheapest day of the week or you want the secret to falling asleep easily once you're onboard, there are so many ways to ensure that your trips are seamless and comfortable.

But if there is anybody we'll listen to when it comes to great travel hacks, it's flight attendants. Over the years, we've learnt why you should never take your shoes off on a flight - or drink the water for that matter - and there's an excellent argument for skipping the meals offered on a long haul flight.

Now, premium private travel club Velloy has teamed up with a number of UK based flight attendants to share their travel hacks with fliers - and there's one that you may find particularly interesting. While we know where to find the safest seat on the plane, apparently there's also a row - and within that row, two specific seats - to completely avoid if you have the option to choose.

According to the insider working with Velloy, travellers should not book seats in row 11 as this is most commonly the middle row of the plane - meaning that it's likely you'll be the very last to leave the aircraft when it comes to disembarking. More specifically, you should avoid seats 11A and 11F as being next to the window means you'll also have to wait for your two row buddies to get up and out before you can go anywhere.

But that's not all. You won't just be last to alight, your meal choices could also be limited and it's trickier to get drinks when you want them. One flight attendant explained: "If you are heading on a short-haul flight, you’re likely to fall short on food by sitting in the middle of the plane too. If you are planning on getting any form of drink or snack from the bar on board a short-mid haul flight, then sitting towards the front or toward the back is 100% the way to go.

"If you sit in the middle, especially on your way home, we are much more likely to have sold out of whatever it is you want because we always start at the front and back and work towards the middle."

Well, the more you know.