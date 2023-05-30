There's one day of the week when flights are cheaper - and it's the easiest way to save money on travel

As the summer edges ever closer, it seems like the UK didn't quite get the memo that we had big dreams of drinking Aperol in the sunshine by June.

However, if you're looking to book a holiday for some sun, sea and relaxation, then you're likely also looking for ways to save some money on the getaway.

Whether you're searching for perfect luxury or cosy staycations, if there's an easy way to make travelling that bit less expensive then we're all ears.

Luckily, there are some brilliant travel hacks on hand directly from those who know - the experts at Expedia.

The research from the travel search site found that there's actually one day week when you'll find the cheapest flights - and starting your trip on a specific day can also make it lighter on your purse.

So, if you're hoping to save some money on your next getaway - which day should you make the booking?

It turns out, that booking your flights on a Sunday could save you up to 20%, according to the research. Those hopping onboard a domestic flight could save a fifth on their tickets, and international fliers could see a 10% reduction in costs.

The amount of time you allow between booking and boarding also needs to be taken into account. Apparently, the 'sweet spot' for savings on domestic flights is 70 to 100 days before departure, which saves around 30%, and for international flights you should look to book four months in advance for a 20% saving.

And if that isn't enough, there's one more nugget of wisdom from the experts - if your domestic flight departs on a Saturday, it could save you 20%, and if you're travelling internationally it's best to travel on a Friday for 15% savings.

So now you know, you can get saving!