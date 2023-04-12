A flight attendant has shared her secret to falling asleep on a plane

Oh we do love it when flight attendants share their airline secrets (opens in new tab) with us mere mortals.

From how to get upgraded before you fly (opens in new tab) to the safest seats on a plane (opens in new tab) and the reason you should turn down food on a long-haul flight (opens in new tab), it's fair to say we've learnt a lot from the snippets of information they occasionally feed us.

Now, an article with an elite travel tip has resurfaced - and you'll want to take note.

Flight attendant and travel blogger Kara Mulder lifted the lid on yet another secret on her blog The Flight Attendant Life back in 2018 and it's a secret we all want the answer to.

So what's secret behind how to fall asleep on an airplane and bypass that dreaded jet lag? It's actually all to do with when you eat.

Kara's top tip is to set your watch to the time zone you're going to be landing in as soon as you board the plane, and from then on you just eat and sleep at what would be the appropriate times for your destination.

Simple, but effective.

She advised: "Do not go to sleep at 1pm. Wait to fall asleep at a regular time. Your body will quickly readjust."

She also added: "If the snack and meal service is not served on your eating schedule, go ahead and pass on the food."

Instead, it's best to 'pack your own healthy granola bars, trail mix, dried fruit etc.'

So there you have it.

Next time you find yourself on a long-haul flight why not give these tips a go and see if it helps you to nod off?