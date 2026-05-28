Le Mas de Chabran sits quietly in the Alpilles, a sun-warmed corner of Provence that feels removed from the pace of everyday life. From the moment you step through the gates, the beauty of it all immediately slows you down. It’s often booked for weddings, birthdays and anniversaries, and after a few hours here, I can see why. The gardens are immaculately kept, and there’s a romantic, almost storybook stillness to the estate that makes everyday life feel very far away.

The magic of Le Mas de Chabran is cumulative: beautifully tended gardens, artworks placed with intention, and design choices that feel considered with a consistent sense of care running through the house, all contribute to an atmosphere that feels personal, relaxing, and built for a beautiful time.

(Image credit: Dionne Brighton / Le Mas de Chabran)

The Vibe

There's a quiet rhythm to life at Le Mas de Chabran that’s hard to come by elsewhere. Mornings are slow and unstructured, often beginning with breakfast outside, accompanied only by the sound of the central fountain. Time stretches easily here, with no real distinction between morning and afternoon, as breakfast drifts into a stroll, a dip in the pool, and then getting ready for a long, leisurely lunch.

There’s a kitchen garden to wander through, and, tucked into the greenery, a striking pool surrounded by art rather than neat rows of loungers. Apart from the occasional splash, there’s very little to interrupt the calm. Slowing down the Provençal way quickly becomes second nature, with long lunches, golden evenings, unhurried dinners, and plenty of wine.

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The Story

The mas dates back to the 18th century and was originally built to produce olive oil, a purpose that still shapes the property today. Parts of the original structure remain intact, including architectural elements and installations once used in the oil-making process, giving the house a tangible sense of history rather than a purely decorative one (although it is decorated to perfection).

In 2017, the estate entered a new chapter when it was carefully restored and reimagined, opening to guests in 2019. The result is a rare balance: a house that honours its past without feeling stuck in it, made modern through art, light and thoughtful design, and a room you never want to leave.

(Image credit: Le Mas de Chabran / Dionne Brighton)

The Rooms

The interior is just as impressive as the exterior. The house is filled with curated pieces of art, many by local artists, and it’s the kind of place where you keep noticing small details you missed earlier in the day.

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There are eight bedrooms in total, all beautifully finished, each with its own bathroom and views across the grounds. Waking up to see the estate’s horses quietly grazing nearby became one of my favourite parts of the stay. At the very top of the house, a converted loft houses a small gym and sauna. Service throughout feels effortless. The house is immaculate at all times, but never in a way that feels intrusive or over-managed. Everything simply happens when it needs to, leaving you to enjoy the space without ever thinking about logistics.

(Image credit: Le Mas de Chabran)

Food and the surrounding area

Food quickly becomes a focal point here. Guests can choose to book a private chef for their stay, either full-time or for select evenings, and it’s well worth doing so. During my visit, dinners prepared by resident chef Quentin Laidet were consistently memorable, thoughtful, and deeply rooted in Provençal flavours. It’s the kind of cooking you find yourself thinking about weeks later.

Beyond the estate, the surrounding area lends itself to slow exploration. Think vineyards, long lunches and time spent outdoors. Horse riding through the wider landscape, including nearby wetlands, offers a completely different perspective on Provence, while the local villages provide just enough bustle before you’re happy to retreat back “home”.

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How To Book

Le Mas de Chabran is exceptional. Between the beauty of the setting, the depth of its history, the art-filled interiors and the quiet care behind every detail, it’s a place that stays with you long after you’ve left.

The estate is available for private hire and sleeps up to 16 guests across eight bedrooms, with the option to add a private chef and tailor your stay depending on how you want to experience it.

To find out more, visit the official website, call +33 (0)6 51 52 09 99, or email reservations@domainesdechabran.com.