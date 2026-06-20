Towering palm trees dot the coastline, their fronds gently undulating in the breeze, and the jade green sea laps at coves of powdery white sand: Pangkor Laut Resort offers an unforgettable taste of Malaysian island life.

Here, beaches curl between dramatic rock faces and overlook still, glassy waters, offering sun-soaked days so peaceful and still that it feels like a private paradise. Wildlife roams freely, oriental pied hornbills casually join breakfast tables, and giant fruit bats hang happily in the sea almond trees, as the rolling rainforest becomes a verdant backdrop to the opulent overwater villas, stilts rising from the emerald and turquoise sea. Set on a private island, the 5* Pangkor Laut Resort is, undeniably, luxurious; but, infused in its culinary excellence and first-class hospitality, is a commitment to Malaysian tradition, culture and warmth.

The Vibe

(Image credit: Pangkor Laut Resort)

Malaysia is rapidly asserting itself as an affordable alternative to Thailand and Indonesia, offering swathes of untouched beaches and unparalleled snorkelling spots. Approaching Pangkor Laut Resort by speedboat is nothing short of breathtaking; the dense and majestic greenery, sprawling across 80% of the island, is interrupted only by slivers of golden sand and a sprinkle of pitched wooden roofs. Traditional Malay design elements are laced throughout the resort; the open-air pavilions are dotted with rattan furniture, sleek marble floors and deep-set balconies, every area brought to life with natural materials and local art. Beyond the reception, villas are found on both land and sea; The Estates are exclusive hubs comprising apartments, pools and private hot spas tucked away for unrivalled privacy, while the sea villas sit on stilts atop the silky green ocean, with balconies perfectly positioned to watch a mellow, coral sun rise over the neighbouring islands.

On the west coast, the ethereal Emerald Bay offers a secluded beach that’s so picture-perfect it’s likely no other will ever compare; think sand that’s bright and soft, water that’s exceptionally clear and astoundingly still, and sun loungers shaded under the trees’ blooming branches. Best enjoyed with a continuous supply of refreshing coconuts.

But, despite the sprinkling of infinity pools and private beaches, it’s the Spa Village that will really make your stay at Pangkor Laut truly unforgettable.

The Spa

(Image credit: Pangkor Laut Resort)

If you think you’ve experienced all a spa can offer, think again. The Spa Village is not just an additional experience during your stay at Pangkor Laut – it is one of the experiences that will define your entire trip. While that sounds like a bold claim, it’s not award-winning for nothing. The entire offering is its own holistic retreat within the resort: a maze of treatment cabins and indulgent ritual spots for personalised experiences that give massage a whole new meaning.

Long before your treatment begins, you’ll enjoy 45 minutes at the Bath House. Enjoy the Spa Village’s signature foot pounding, inspired by Chinese tradition, before heading to a series of outdoor pools embracing various healing practices. The first large pool, inspired by Indian purification rituals, is tucked below the trees and sits under large vases of streaming water. Let it wash over you before heading to the Ayurvedic steam pots, inhaling the various scents. From there, you’ll be guided to a washroom – much like those at Japanese onsen – before heading to the outdoor rock pool to sit and meditate under the blue sky.

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Treatments can last up to four hours, and they’re worth every deliciously relaxing minute. The incredible Royal Secrets of Puteri Lindungan Bulan is a wonderful invitation to unwind, and includes a flower petal milk bath, body scrub, full body massage and nourishing hair mask, while the personalised experience with a Chinese specialist is a tailored to whatever your body and mind needs. Don’t skip a visit: it’s a truly unique experience, and one you’ll think about long after you’ve returned home.

The Rooms

(Image credit: Pangkor Laut Resort)

Across the 300 acres, you’ll find several different offerings. There are 140 villas in total - a mix of hillside, garden, beach and sea – and 8 Estates. Opt for a sea villa in the Spa Village – it includes access to a private pool, and you’re just minutes away from the best resort treatment you’ve ever had.

The sea villas hover over the water on stilts and include a king bed, veranda and panoramic landscape views. In the bathroom, there’s a deep, marble bath flanked by a trio of windows that open out to the ocean – turning every soak into a tropical dream. You’ll want to get up early and throw all the shutters open to watch the sun inking the sky as you float in the tub. Unreal. The balcony is where you’ll find peace at first and last light; in the morning, perch on the bench with a coffee in hand, or head out to listen to the water lapping below as you wind down for bed.

Food & Drink

Uncle Lim’s Kitchen is where you’ll find mouth-watering Chinese dishes using locally sourced produce that blend Nyonya and Hock Chew-style home cooking elements. Known for its deep fried calamansi chicken, juicy Kung Po calamari and tender butter prawns, you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to seafood. And, within the open-plan restaurant, you’ll get a gentle breeze and views of the moonlight sparkling on sea.

For buffet-style dining, head to Feast Village. At breakfast, order a freshly squeezed juice and fill up on brightly coloured fruits, from tangy pineapple chunks to pink slices of watermelon. There’s an array of hot dishes for each and every diner – otak-otak steamed dumplings and red bean buns, flaky rotis and rich dahl, creamy scrambled eggs and roasted tomatoes. Finish with Malaysian kuih-muih, traditional sweets and desserts.

Make time to visit Fisherman’s Cove, an adults-only restaurant specialising in elevated seafood dishes. The views are sublime, but when it comes to the menu the crispy soft-shell crab is not to be missed, and the dancing prawns – delicately tossed with citrus aioli – are a standout. For mains, order the flaky pan-fried Manong River Jade perch or grilled barramundi with tomato salsa. End with the rich, citron chocolate mousse with lemon curd. Divine.

Additional Information

(Image credit: Pangkor Laut Resort)

Direct flights operate daily between London Heathrow and Kuala Lumpur International Airport, but opting for a short layover offers more flight flexibility. Transit through Istanbul Airport and enjoy the comforts of the Turkish Airlines lounge on your outbound and inbound journeys.

Global-All-Inclusive packages can also be booked directly, and will unlock complimentary speedboat transfers from Pangkor Laut to the mainland. The all-inclusive getaway includes curated dining, logistics with return land and sea transfers for Pangkor Laut, and a programme of immersive activities such as jungle treks and turtle education as well as wellness offerings including yoga and meditation.

How To Book

For more information, visit YTL Hotels. To book directly, reservations can be made via the Pangkor Laut Resort website.